Diana goes to the mall in the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

It has been a long time since we heard anything about Wonder Woman 1984, the not-sequel to Patty Jenkins’ smash-hit superhero movie starring Gal Gadot, with Jenkins herself spoiling a surprise twist last summer with a photo of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor looking mysteriously alive despite having died in the last movie. Shortly after that, the movie—which will also feature Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah—got bumped back to 2020, giving us all some more time to forget about Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League (unless you’re one of those vocal DC fans that really liked them, in which case you can feel free to keep remembering them).

Now, finally, Warner Bros. has released the long-awaited trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, and it features the classic ‘80s hallmark that we all know and love from Stranger Things (or maybe the actual ‘80s): The big, multi-story shopping mall. There’s also Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Kristen Wiig as a very human-looking Cheetah, and the mysterious return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, but that mall is the real star here. Actually, the real star is probably Gal Gadot’s fabulous Wonder Woman gadgets, which seem to have gotten an upgrade in the decades since the last movie. No, wait, the real star is Wonder Woman’s amazing gold armor from the end , which screams “this is the action figure you have to pay extra for.” It’s rad.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on June 5, 2020.