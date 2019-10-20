DeWanda Wise gets leading role in Jurassic World 3

It’s very exciting that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will be back for Jurassic World 3, but it’s 2019 and you can’t just make a movie with exciting cameos from the people who were in movies we all liked 20 years ago (that’s so 2018). So, along with those old returning stars and the new returning stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, we now know that Jurassic World 3 will also feature DeWanda Wise in what’s being billed as a “leading role.” That comes from Variety, which doesn’t say much about what that leading role might involve, but—if we may use some of the well-groomed industry insight that we’ve developed in our many years of service—we’re going to guess that it involves dinosaurs.

Wise is best known for starring in Netflix’s TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It, which struggled to justify its existence after exhausting its source material and was canceled earlier this year. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for Spike Lee’s desire to make future TV shows, but at least it frees Wise up to do something with—runs tests, digs through piles of important documents, slides beads from left to right on abacus—dinosaurs.

