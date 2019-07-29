Screenshot: Access (YouTube)

Jim Carrey interviews can go different ways. In some cases, he may decide to blow his interviewer’s mind by musing on the absurdity of existence at a Fashion Week red carpet. In others, like in a chat with an Access reporter from back in April, he may reign himself in entirely, politely insisting over and over again that he is not, regardless of what the interviewer steadfastly believes, going to be starring in Sonic The Hedgehog as the eponymous ‘hog.

As anyone who’s paid attention to the bizarre-looking, recently-delayed video game adaptation know, Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik in the movie while Ben Schwartz is Sonic. The key difference is that one character is a human being who wants, quite rightly, to murder the abomination that is Sonic while the other is a toothy, frighteningly-muscled man-beast depicted in the film through CGI.



And yet, in the Access video below, the interviewer refuses to believe that Carrey will not be lending his rubber-faced charms to Sonic himself.



The first mistake comes early. The interviewer has crossed some wires and asks Carrey what it was like to be “the only animated character” in the otherwise live-action movie.

“Well...y’know, I’m totally live-action in this,” Carrey replies. “It’s just acting. It’s just fun.”

Having gracefully side-stepped the mistake, he continues talking about what it was like to be Dr. Robotnik—the non-computer animated character he plays in the movie.

“So, are you wearing some sort of special suit?” she asks next. “Or how does it work...once they turn you into the animated Sonic?”



“Well, I’m not animated at all. My character’s Robotnik so...I don’t do that,” Carrey replies, still smiling warmly and likely hoping to get things back on track.



“When I played Sonic growing up, he doesn’t really have a voice,” the interviewer continues, refusing to take a hint. “So, we’re going to really get to know him through you. What can we expect and what’s the story going to be like?”



“You can expect me eventually, as Robotnik, to get that little blue boob,” Carrey answers, going through another question where he makes very clear that he will be playing Robotnik, not Sonic.



Though the clip is misleadingly titled “Jim Carrey Goes Off The Rails In This Hilarious Interview!,” the whole thing is Carrey trying his very best to stay on the rails, despite being given every opportunity to fuck with his interviewer. Maybe he just felt like being nice, doing his best to keep the talk rolling without embarrassing the reporter. Or maybe he’s saving his energy for better targets—like the Trump administration and Mussolini’s granddaughter.



