Dennis Rodman wants to give the "CEO of racism" a literal knuckle sandwich

We recently took a gander at Dennis Rodman’s TikTok account, which the former NBA star christened by decrying politics and embracing love to the twinkling strains of Owl City’s “Fireflies ” (yeah , it’s as weird as it sounds). Unfortunately, it appears anger’s gotten the best of The Worm, as he just took to Twitter and Instagram with what appears to be a threat against the “CEO of racism.”

“ Hey. CEO. Of. Racism. I. Made. You. Some. Lunch,” he wrote in the weird, excessively punctuated style with which he pens all his posts. Accompanying the post os a photo of a seemingly furious Rodman with his right fist sandwiched between two slices of bread, lettuce, and tomato.

If the metaphor weren’t clear enough, he did us the favor of spelling it out in the comments: “Knuckles. Sandwich. Ha.ha,” he wrote. Dubbing himself “Chef. RODMAN,” he marveled at its flavor— “Mmmm. Exquisite”—and also encouraged followers to “Tag. Someone. Who. Needs.a. Sandwich.” In a warning to this unnamed CEO, he made it clear that his knuckle sandwich had yet to reach the peak of its powers: “ You. Want. Mayo. On. That.?” he asks, drawing awed eyes to the open-capped bottle sitting on his kitchen counter.

It’s unclear, exactly, who the CEO of racism is, but, as a Trump supporter and good friend to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, it’s very likely that Rodman does.