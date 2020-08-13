Dennis Quaid adopts cat also named Dennis Quaid

Photo : Dominik Bindl/Getty Images , Screenshot : WSLS 10

It might be hard to believe right now, but we’re just gonna go ahead and lay it out there: not everything in the world is terrible. Don’t buy it? Well, how about this little piece of fluffy goodness: Dennis Quaid found out there was a shelter cat also named Dennis Quaid in need of adoption in Lynchburg, Virginia, so he went out and adopted the damn thing.



“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Dennis Quaid (the man) told a local news channel. “...I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world,” said Quaid (again, the man, not the cat).

Dennis Quaid, the cat Screenshot : WSLS 10 News ( Other

Quaid, as it turns out, helps host a podcast called The Pet Show, which is something we legitimately didn’t know until just this morning but is also incredibly adorable. Apparently, he and his co-host, Jimmy Jellinek, had to convince the Lynchburg Humane Society staff that this wasn’t a cruel trolling attempt, but an actual, honest-to-god Good Thing.



“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” recounted shelter manager, Danielle Ulmer, which is also pretty cute.

Watch the news report below.

Jellinek is reportedly traveling from Los Angeles to pick up Dennis Quaid (the cat, not the man) this weekend. This has been a semi-regular reminder that not everything is awful, especially Dennis Quaid (the man and the cat).