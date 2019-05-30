A bygone curiosity that occupies a haze of uncertainty in the minds of those who did actually see it, 1994's Tammy And The T-Rex seems poised to reap the audience it so richly deserved before distributors chomped out its best parts. Denise Richards and Paul Walker, both on the verge of fame, starred in the film, which follows a high school student who befriends a Tyrannosaurus rex that’s been implanted with the brain of her murdered boyfriend. Yeah, it’s complicated.

Though it was released as an inoffensive PG-13 feature, it wasn’t made as such. Sloppy, absurd scenes of gore and dismemberment were part of the original cut, which, per Terry Kelley, an editor on the film, were cut by distributors so it was “able to release to a wider demographic.”

Kelley, a veteran editor with credits on everything from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to The Magicians, says the film was “intended to be a quirky comedy” targeted at twentysomethings, and that the “bloody or/and horrific [scenes] were totally consistent with the over-the-top tone of the whole piece.”

Now, thanks to Chicago’s Cinepocalypse film festival, Tammy And The T-Rex’s “gore cut” will, for the first time ever, splatter across the eyes of its intended audience of eager weirdos. The 35mm screening goes down on June 17 at the Music Box Theatre, and it precedes a 4K restoration of the movie that’s being prepped for release later this year.

As you wait for that, check out a recut trailer—underscored by “Walk The Dinosaur,” natch—that sets the once-redacted gore against the flick’s bawdy comedy, which includes a bout of ball-squeezing and the revelation that those tiny T-rex arms weren’t meant so much for carnage as they were picking flowers.