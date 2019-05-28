Yes, Annabelle is bad, and the Conjuring extended universe is way too concerned with being an extended universe, but Annabelle: Creation, David F. Sandberg’s 2017 prequel to a spinoff, was by far the best Conjuring movie since The Conjuring. Still, after the duds that were The Nun and The Curse Of La Llorona, we remain wary about this sequel, especially now that every Conjuring movie is contractually obligated to tease the next one.

In the below trailer for the franchise’s third installment, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the not-so-credible real-life ghost hunters they played in previous Conjuring films. Here, they scoop up the possessed doll and lock it “behind sacred glass,” which is then easily bypassed by their 10-year old daughter and her friends. Let the jump scares begin!

Helming this sequel is Gary Dauberman, the writer behind the previous Annabelle movies (and upcoming Stephen King adaptations It: Chapter 2 and ‘Salem’s Lot). We’ll see if he can elevate the material as well as Sandberg did come June 26.