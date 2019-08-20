While we anxiously await the (promised) third film in the Creep franchise, director Patrick Brice has a new and apparently more accessible horror-comedy on the way with Corporate Animals. The first trailer for Brice’s latest has arrived, offering a sneak peek at what is surely the worst mandatory work-outing in history. Demi Moore stars as Lucy, the CEO of an environmentally-minded company who takes her employees on a “team-building” exploration into some dank old caves. A mishap renders the group stranded, and it’s not long before they run out of food and are forced to reckon with the big C word: Cannibalism.

Early reviews of Corporate Animals from the festival circuit haven’t been exactly glowing, but Brice has assembled one hell of an irresistible cast, including Jessica Williams, Martha Kelly (from Baskets!), Ed Helms, Deadpool’s Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr. (sheeeeeeeit), Nasim Pedrad, Dan Bakkedahl, Jennifer Kim, and Calum Worthy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which hits theaters and VOD on September 20:

Lucy (Demi Moore) is the delusional CEO of a struggling startup aimed at millennials. In her infinite wisdom, Lucy leads her staff, including her long-suffering assistants Jess (Jessica Williams) and Freddie (Karan Soni), on a team-building retreat in the caves of New Mexico led by an overeager guide (Ed Helms). When disaster strikes and the food runs out, mandatory office bonding becomes a lot more… appetizing.