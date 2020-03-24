Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Demi Adejuyigbe, Danny Brown, more swap out "Imagine" for Blink-182's "I Miss You" in new singalong

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicImagineI Miss YouBlink-182Gal GadotIndieKevin MorbyMac DeMarcoDanny BrownWhitney
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Demi Adejuyigbe, Danny Brown, more swap out Imagine for Blink-182s I Miss You in new singalong
Screenshot: YouTube

Anyone who wasn’t filthy rich had a laugh at Gal Gadot and friends’ tone-deaf “Imagine” singalong last week, but, just as its deluge of parodies began drying up, another has emerged that actually does speak to the self-isolating millennials among us. Eric Slick, a singer and songwriter who also plays in Dr. Dog, put together an “Imagine”-style singalong of Blink-182's heart-on-sleeve classic “I Miss You,” and the artists he’s recruited for it should excite lovers of indie folk and hip-hop alike.

Advertisement

In order of appearance:

That’s a killer lineup, and it’s a delight to hear each strain to approximate the iconic, emphatic whine of Tom DeLonge, which was perhaps never so DeLongey as it is on his wailing “I Miss You” verse.

If you want to hear the original, go here. If you want to hear it for 10 straight hours, hit play below.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Just 3 full minutes of cats and dominoes

A Ray Bradbury sci-fi classic has empathy and inventive special effects to spare

Jimmy plays Superman by throwing Lois under the bus on a double-crossing Better Call Saul

Italy's mayors aren't fucking around when it comes to COVID-19