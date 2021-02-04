Screenshot : Netflix, A24, HBO

T he nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday, forcing us to imagine what gaggle of unholy souls thought Ratched, Emily In Paris, and The Undoing were better than I May Destroy You and Mrs. America. Today’s SAG nominations, thankfully, helped provide some balance to the entertainment world, with Da 5 Blood’s Delroy Lindo, Minari’s Steven Yeun, and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel getting deserved nods for their powerhouse performances last year .

Emily In Paris’ Lily Collins and Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs announced the nominations on Thursday morning. There’s plenty of clunkers in there—again with Jared Leto ?!—but a few other surprises, including nods for Netflix’s steamy Bridgerton and the ensembles of Ted Lasso and The Flight Attendant.

The 27th annual SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS on April 4. See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News Of The World

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari



One Night In Miami...

The Trial Of The Chicago 7



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News Of The World

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead T0 Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead To Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld