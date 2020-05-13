Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

(Deep sigh) The New Mutants has a new in-theater release date

Shannon Miller
Filed to:New Mutants
New MutantsDisneycoronavirus
Illustration for article titled (Deep sigh) iThe New Mutants/i has a new in-theater release date
Screenshot: YouTube

Oh boy. Disney, ever the optimist, has rescheduled the theatrical release of the thoroughly embattled New Mutants. And what you read next just may shock you.

Just kidding: The studio has set the premiere for August 28 of this god-awful year, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the tumultuous progress of this uniquely sabotaged X-Men installment. It’s also the only movie scheduled to make a play for whatever pre-Labor Day, probably ill-advised crowds may transpire. This is the fifth scheduled release date in the moviess troubled history, solidifying the company’s inexplicable commitment to the theatrical window over what could be a sizable VOD debut with the right, far more rational approach.

Had this news arrived in February, when shelter-in-place orders had a two-week expiration date and the pandemic still seemed liked a horrific, but somewhat manageable (in tragic retrospect) hill to climb, few would have given this move much of a second thought. However, now the idea sounds almost comical. But Disney loves a good miracle, so maybe theaters will have found a way to not only reopen, but thoroughly thrive in the next three months. Who knows (besides scientists, we mean)?

The New Mutants, which presented its first trailer back in 2017, stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga. It’s the second film that Disney has rescheduled, following the 20th Century Studios movie Ron’s Gone Wrong, which has moved from February 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021.

[Via Deadline]

