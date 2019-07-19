Dear White People’s stellar first season wrapped up more than two years ago, followed by a solid second outing in 2018. So we’re delighted that the Netflix comedy about the realities of living as a Black person on a predominantly white Ivy League school is only a few weeks from returning. Today, a trailer for the third season was released, one that takes a decidedly meta approach when Ashley Blaine Featherson’s Joelle Brookes takes over the Dear White People radio program by promising “same title, new spin.” That spin thankfully encompasses Giancarlo Esposito, the narrator who became a key part of the narrative last season.

Netflix has also dropped a video outlining the season’s impressive roster of guest stars, which include Blair Underwood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Laverne Cox, and, believe it or not, Flava Flav.

Dear White People’s third season lands on Netflix on on August 2.

