It’s only been a little over a year since we last caught up with the students of Winchester University, but given the current state of our government and its ongoing effects on the human psyche, it feels like it’s been much, much longer than that. Thankfully, Dear White People is returning to Netflix very soon, as the platform has announced an August 2 premiere date for Vol. 3. To celebrate the highly-awaited third installment of Justin Simien’s acclaimed series—and Juneteenth—the cast put together a delightful video in which they engage in a spirited debate over grits. Are you a salty grits person, or a sweet grits person? And if you prefer the latter, do you need rehabilitation? The answers to these questions and more can be found above—kind of.

Cast members Logan Browning, Marque Richardson, John Patrick Amedori, Nia Jervier, DeRon Horton, and Antoinette Robertson—along with several others—are returning for the third season of Dear White People, based on Simien’s indie hit. Vol. 3 promises “New characters, new relationships, new secrets,” and while there’s no mention of plot specifics, I’m looking forward to seeing how the next chapter continues the Order of X plot and follows up on that awesome season two finale reveal.