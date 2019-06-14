Screenshot: FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers (Indiegogo)

Last year, we learned that FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation (and subsequently fired) for exchanging anti-Trump texts with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair. For those with brains still safely encased within their skulls, this was a relatively minor footnote in the year’s torrent of disconcerting political news. For MAGA freaks, however, it was a sign of a dangerous conspiracy that must be exposed.



Two such charmers, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, quickly put together an Indiegogo fundraising page for a boldly-named play called FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers that, by translating pressing political matters into powerful art, would ensure the event would receive the continued attention it deserves. Having enlisted powerhouse Trump-supporting actors Dean Cain (Lois & Clark, God’s Not Dead, Andy The Talking Hedgehog) and Kristy Swanson (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Swamp Shark, Beethoven’s Treasure Tail) to their cause, the play was performed last night.



As a quote from the play’s poster, shared with the world through a photograph taken by The Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, notes, FBI Lovebirds is the “Hamilton for the MAGA crowd” that Dark Lord Lucifer, sitting on his throne of misery, has desired for so long.



The fundraising page explains that the dynamic duo had “taken the actual hate-filled, sleazy, juvenile, corrupt text messages of top FBI operatives and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and combined it with the transcript of their behind-closed-doors congressional testimony to show how they, and their Deep State colleagues, planned to take down the President of the United States.”

It was performed last night and “filmed live, in the belly of the beast, Washington, D.C.” in order to “show the establishment and the mainstream media that we are not going to take it anymore.”



While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the promised recording to be uploaded online, Sommer shared a few tidbits that reveal the kind of quality production we can expect.



Politico, whose quote about the play “aiming to be Hamilton for the Make America Great Again crowd” was slightly abridged for the poster, covered FBI Lovebirds last month. Writer Gabby Orr noted that it was put together by “the same documentary filmmakers who convinced the White House to host a recent screening of an anti-abortion movie,” (Gosnell, another collaboration with Dean Cain) and that the pair were “hoping President Donald Trump will attend.”

Trump, sadly, did not show up.

Still, The Federalist honored FBI Lovebirds with a predictably glowing review, praising it as “a hilarious play with a strong cast, great script, and a perfect story.”

“All who did not attend the production should rush to watch the video the moment it is released,” The Federalist’s Paulina Enck writes. “I do not need to share this advice to anyone who saw the play, as everyone in the theater on June 13 likely already plans to re-experience the hilarious play again.”

Considering that Sommer described FBI Lovebirds as consisting of “verbatim text messages and hearing transcripts” with “actors ... reading their lines from binders, and Dean Cain [reading] out every emoji,” The Federalist’s urging to watch this fucking thing may be the first piece of advice they’ve ever published worth considering.



