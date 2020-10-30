Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Deadwood's W. Earl Brown is being very cute about his time on The Mandalorian

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVThe MandalorianW. Earl Brown
Save
Illustration for article titled iDeadwood/is W. Earl Brown is being very cute about his time on iThe Mandalorian/i
Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage (Getty Images)

One of the strange things about Star WarsStar Wars in the modern era, specifically—is that pretty much anyone who works on it these days has a better-than-average chance of being a Star Wars fan. After all, even veteran actors were teenagers once, killing time in 1977 by seeing the original movie god knows how many times, and dreaming of some day also getting a lightsaber (or to touch a bantha, as the case may be). Still, there’s Star Wars fandom, and then there’s the appreciation brought to the franchise by character actor W. Earl Brown, who showed up on today’s second season premiere of The Mandalorian, teaming up with his old Deadwood pal Timothy Olyphant, and also Baby Yoda was there.

Advertisement

Brown—who played strong-but-sensitive murderer-barman Dan Dority on Deadwood—recounted his time on the show’s set on his Instagram, talking about his love for the franchise, his excitement at meeting “The Child”—still not calling him that, Disney—in person, and his request to slip a few “cocksuckers” into the dialogue for old time’s sake. (Jon Favreau said no.) Mostly, though, Brown is just incredibly charming in his enthusiasm for the franchise, including his willingness to take on the part, which required extensive facial prosthetics to perform.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Ray Fisher gets specific with allegations of racism during Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots

The best anime movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu

The Mandalorian kicks off season 2 in classic Western style

Paramore members address homophobic comments made by former bandmate Josh Farro