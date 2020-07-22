Image : Courtesy of Adult Swim

It’s hard to believe that Robot Chicken has been pecking away at pop culture for 10 seasons now, offering up stop-motion mashups in the wee hours of the day, and inviting everyone from Chris Evans to Whoopi Goldberg to Kristin Chenoweth to voice various parodies of (in some cases) their own characters. The Adult Swim series, created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, marked its 100th episode with the eponymous chicken freeing himself of the mad scientist (voiced by Les Claypool) who turned him into the feathered cyborg who watches these action figure skits (so technically, isn’t it a rooster?). With Robot Chicken’s 200th episode set to air on July 26 (July 27 for the East Coasters and Midwesterners), the team is once again going all out with the guest stars and cinematic cameos, starting with Deadpool.



In this exclusive clip, the merc with a mouth, who’s no stranger to pop culture non sequiturs, stops in to comment on the latest development in TV storytelling: choose your own adven—we mean, interactive episodes, à la Black Mirror’s “Bandersnatch,” or what Frederick from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt might call a “Whence Thither.” Deadpool encourages Robot Chicken’s resident Nerd to break the fourth wall, because what is there left for him to do after all this time anyway? We mean, aside from fall prey to the audience’s whims in the age-old “nose or balls” dilemma.

The 200th episode of Robot Chicken, titled “Endgame,” is, naturally, chock-full of appearances by famous people, including Sam Elliott, Anthony Head, Greg Berlanti, David freakin’ Lynch, Fabio, The Weeknd, Annie Parisse, and Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day, along with show stalwarts Seth Green, Tom Root, and Matthew Senreich. The episode airs at 12:15 a.m. ET on July 27, or, as Adult Swim prefers to think of it, 12:15 a.m. ET on July 26 going into July 27.