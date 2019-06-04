Photo: Netflix

The Netflix series Dead To Me, which dropped about a month ago, saw the welcome return of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini to the small screen, as two grieving women who strike up a friendship in a support group. The chemistry between the two was incendiary, with Applegate’s tightly wound, anti-hug Jen a fine contrast to the more laid-back Judy. But as the two drew closer, Jen discovered that Judy wasn’t exactly what she appeared to be. More importantly, could she actually have had some connection to the mysterious death of Jen’s husband?

As Dead To Me’s 10 episodes ended in a cliffhanger, those fans will be relieved to know that Netflix officially announced the series’ return today: “Liz Feldman’s dark comedy about a dynamic female friendship that dives into the painfully unfiltered, weirdly funny waters of grief, loss, and forgiveness has been picked up for a second season.” Netflix says that series creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy) “will serve as showrunner and executive producer on season two.” Fortunately for us all, Applegate and Cardellini will be returning as well. The return date has yet to be announced, but at least we know it’s out there. We can’t think of anyone we’d rather watch Facts Of Life reruns with than these two.