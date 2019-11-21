DC Universe's Stargirl series will also air on The CW in clever reverse-promotion for streaming

We don’t know what’s going on with the DC Universe streaming service, and we’re not entirely sure that anyone else knows what’s going on with it either. It’s owned by WarnerMedia, but—at least at this point—it’s not being folded into WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service. That being said, one of DC Universe’s most high-profile original shows, the well-received Doom Patrol series, will air on both DCU and HBO Max. But also DCU recently renewed its flagship Titans series for another season that will only air on DCU (as far as we know). Basically, it’s all weird and confusing.

Now, to make it all more weird and confusing, Variety is reporting that DCU’s next high-profile original show, Geoff Johns’ Stargirl, will also air on The CW—a real network—a day after each episode premieres on the streaming service. Then, once the full season has finished airing, the whole thing will be available on The CW’s free streaming app. In other words, if you really want to watch Stargirl but don’t especially care about Titans or the other offerings on DCU, then there’s no point in paying for DCU… which is an odd way to promote a streaming service. Variety also notes that this will put Stargirl “alongside” the other CW superhero shows, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Stargirl will be swinging by for crossovers.

Advertisement

Wherever you decide to watch this, Stargirl will follow Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a high school student who becomes a superhero and “inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.” It’ll also star Luke Wilson and Amy Smart.