With its movies and TV shows moving to HBO Max, DC Comics is taking its remaining assets (the comics, guys, it’s the comics) over to a brand-new platform . DC Universe Infinite launches this Thursday, January 21, and boasts over 25,000 comic books and graphic novels—including several frequently-requested titles that weren’t available on the previous app, like Grant Morrison’s Batman: Arkham Asylum and Brian Azzarello’s Joker. Described as a “premium digital comic book service and community,” DC Universe Infinite will offer a library of the largest collection of DC Comics anywhere, with plans to “ continuously add selections from DC’s iconic labels, Vertigo, DC Black Label and Milestone Media.” New comic books will be available on the platform six months after release. The platform is available directly online, as well as on iOS and Android devices. Subscriptions cost $7.99 a month or $74.99 per year, billed annually.



DC offered a sneak peek at the new additions to its digital library, starting with “long standing DC member requests” :

BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM (OGN) written by Grant Morrison and art by Dave McKean BATMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by Geoff Johns and art by Gary Frank GREEN LANTERN: EARTH ONE (OGN) written by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman JOKER (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S GREATEST SUPERHEROES (OGN) written Paul Dini with art by Alex Ross LUTHOR (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo MISTER MIRACLE written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads SUPERGIRL: BEING SUPER witten by Mariko Tamaki with art by Joëlle Jones SUPERMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Shane Davis

In addition, DC Universe Infinite will have several popular Vertigo series available in full at launch:

EX MACHINA written by Brian K. Vaughan with art by Tony Harris HELLBLAZER Written by Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, Paul Jenkins, Mike Carey and more iZOMBIE written by Chris Roberson with art by Michael Allred LUCIFER written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross PREACHER written by Garth Ennis with art by Steve Dillion V FOR VENDETTA written by Alan Moore with art by David Lloyd Selections from the DC Black Label catalogue BATMAN: DAMNED written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo HARLEEN written and illustrated by Stjepan Šejić SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE written by Frank Miller with art by John Romita Jr. THE LAST GOD written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Riccardo Federici THE QUESTION: DEATHS OF VIC SAGE written by Jeff Lemire with art by Denys Cowan

Other notable titles include Joe Hill’s Hill House Comics titles like The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and Basketful Of Heads, written by Hill himself. DC Universe Infinite will also be releasing archive titles in batches, starting with a slew of books by Dwayne McDuffie, including Static Shock! Rebirth Of The Cool and Hardware.