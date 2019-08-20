Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Former actor/tequila baron George Clooney is tentatively getting back into show business, first with Hulu’s Catch-22 show and those Nespresso ads, and later this year he’ll start production on his adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. The book is about the parallel stories of a scientist living on post-apocalyptic Earth and an astronaut in space trying to get back to post-apocalyptic Earth, and Clooney is set to star as the astronaut (it’ll be his first movie role since Money Monster).

We already knew all of that, but thanks to Variety, we also know that Clooney will be joined by David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, and Kyle Chandler, though Variety doesn’t say who any of them will be playing (at least one will probably be the astronaut). The movie is set to begin production in October, at which point we can finally start thinking of Clooney as an actor again instead of a tequila/Nespresso spokesman. We just hope Clooney and Kyle Chandler share some scenes together, because that’ll have some major dad vibes.

