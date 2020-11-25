Photo : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

If you’ve been curious about where an average David Lynch fan such as yourself might be able to watch Hugh Jackman (yes, that one) interview Katy Perry (also yes, that one) about her meditation habits in a virtual setting where Sting and Kesha are also performing, then we have the exact event for you: Meditate America, an upcoming benefit concert hosted by iconic filmmaker and renowned Transcendental Meditation advocate David Lynch and his organization the David Lynch Foundation . Tickets to the event , which will be streamed live online on December 3, are free; attendees can register to virtually attend at the Meditation America website . In addition to Sting and Kesha, the concert features live performances from Elvis Costello, Jim James, Angelique Kidjo, and Graham Nash, with Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness chatting with Katy Perry for a special interview .



Per the official press release, Meditate America is “a celebration to raise support to bring free Transcendental Meditation (TM) training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities.” The concert also supports Heal The Healers Now, an initiative to bring Transcendental Meditation to medical providers working on the frontline of the pandemic. George Stephanopoulos , Robin Roberts , and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton are additionally listed as hosts of the event.