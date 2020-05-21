Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
David Lynch shares "Fire (Pozar)," an eerie animated short from 2015

Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled David Lynch shares Fire (Pozar), an eerie animated short from 2015
Screenshot: YouTube

Following the surprise release in January of “What Did Jack Do?” (and a handful of homemade weather reports), beloved weirdo David Lynch has shared a 2015 animated short that, until now, hasn’t been available to stream.

A collaboration with Polish-American musician Marek Zebrowski, “Fire (Pozar)” was described by Lynch as an experiment in which “I would say nothing about my intentions and Marek would interpret the visuals in his own way.” (This, it’s worth saying, is pretty much what Lynch expects of those who consume his movies as well.) The anxious, occasionally romantic composition Zebowski wrote to accompany Lynch’s grotesque visuals was performed by the Penderecki String Quartet.

Anyways, check out “Fire (Pozar)” below.

There’s ample speculation over what Lynch will get up to next, and whether the release of these shorts points towards a larger project on the horizon. He’s yet to announce a follow-up to 2017's Twin Peaks: The Return, and, while it’s highly unlikely he’s working on a fourth season of his cult series, it sure is fun to speculate about it.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

