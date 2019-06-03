Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images), Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images/Bentonvilla Film Festival)

Today, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences—“The Academy” to its friends—announced a batch of recipients for honorary Oscars that will be given out at the Governors Awards ceremony in October, and they’re all good picks. The first is Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who holds the honor of being the first woman to receive a nomination for the Best Director Academy Award (for 1977's Seven Beauties). Then there’s Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi, best known for appearing in Heat and The Last Of The Mohicans, and ‘80s icon Geena Davis—who does already have an Oscar, though the Academy’s website implies that this honorary Oscar has more to do with her work as an activist for women’s rights than her actual acting career. Finally, there’s David Lynch, who has received a bunch of Oscar nominations from films like The Elephant Man and Blue Velvet, with the Academy write-up specifically mentioning his dedicated cult following and his work making art and music outside of films.

Once again, these four people will be getting their honorary statues later this year.

Advertisement

[via Pitchfork]