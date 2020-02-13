David Lowery gets medieval on your ass in The Green Knight trailer

Screenshot : YouTube

A24 and A Ghost Story’s David Lowery have been relatively quiet about the filmmaker’s latest project, but with its May 29 release on the horizon, the distributor has unveiled the first trailer for The Green Knight and it looks—for lack of a better phrase—sick as fuck. Loosely based on the 14th century Arthurian legend Sir Gawain And The Green Knight, the film follows King Arthur’s reckless nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), as he resolves to confront the eponymous Green Knight—an imposing, enigmatic figure with green(ish) skin played by The Witch’s Ralph Ineson.



That confrontation isn’t quite the focal point of this trailer, which does an effective job of introducing us to the film’s tone and aesthetic—it’s a Middle Ages drama, certainly, but it leans into the dark fantasy of it all, and there’s an uncanny, slightly gnarly vibe to the whole thing. Arthurian legend with a dash of folk horror, maybe (hopefully?), sort of reminiscent of Justin Kurzel’s Macbeth and (with the wood paintings and natural settings) Midsommar. Whatever this ends up being, we’re definitely into the vibe that trailer is pushing.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

Here’s an official synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Sean Harris (as King Arthur), Kate Dickie (The Witch reunion!), Sarita Choudhury, and Erin Kellyman.