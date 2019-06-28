Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

To be clear: David Harbour is fine with the final product of 2019's Hellboy, in which he played the titular character. But he’s also aware that the film was just not everyone’s cup of tea. When asked by Comicbook.com whether or not he felt a sequel to Neil Marshall’s effort would happen, the Stranger Things star wasn’t interested in offering false hope.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a light,” Harbour said. “There’s a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don’t think it was very well received.” He went on to add that he wasn’t sure that the film made much money during its theater run, and that the plan is most likely to just move on. “... I don’t think the perception was that it was a hit, and so in that way, I don’t know that the risk is worth it.”

Though Harbour has previously cited the public’s sustained exposure to Marvel films as a potential reason for our general displeasure, he’s also very aware that the film had its issues. “We did our best, but there’s so many voices that go into these things and they’re not always going to work out. I did what I could do and I feel proud of what I did, but ultimately I’m not in control of a lot of those things,” he explained in a previous conversation with Digital Spy. On the bright side, he’s likely going to get another stab at comic book cinema with the still-somehow-unconfirmed-by-Marvel Black Widow film.