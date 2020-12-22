Photo : Sunset Boulevard ( Getty Images )

The Exorcist already has a bunch of sequels, some good and some most bad. William Friedkin, director of the original, hates all of them, and has made it abundantly clear over the years that they can all suck cocks in hell.

Advertisement

He did it again a few days ago, taking to his Twitter to deny his involvement in a “new version of The Exorcist” and say there’s “not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this.” If you, too, are wondering what “new version” he’s talking about it, it’s probably the sequel that Blumhouse, the studio behind the new Halloween trilogy, is apparently developing.

Advertisement

Observer reported on Monday that director David Gordon Green is involved, with Indiewire confirming that Green is “in talks” to helm the project. Green directed 2018's Halloween and is slated to direct its upcoming sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Green boldly cast off all of Halloween’s sequels to make a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s original, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he does the same for The Exorcist. Green’s also been quick to fill his Halloween films with franchise alums, so it’s likely Blumhouse is already circling Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair.

Advertisement

Horror’s been an interesting pivot for Green, who as a fresh-faced wunderkind, built his career on tender Malickian indies before barreling into comedies both broad and profane alongside Danny McBride. Now, he seems hellbent on reimagining the horror classics of yesteryear for a new generation. Did we mention he’s also working on a new Hellraiser? Because he’s working on a new Hellraiser.