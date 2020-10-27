David Cross Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Bob Odenkirk, Janeane Garofalo , H. Jon Benjamin, Sarah Silverman, and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, among others, are lending their voices to a new audio documentary about actor, comedian, and writer David Cross, Mr. Show co-creator and Never Nude trailblazer.

Created and hosted by The Modern School of Film’s Robert Milazzo, the second season of Consequence Of Sound’s Assembly will center around Cross’ life, career, and new stand-up act, which he developed across a series of intimate Brooklyn gigs in the pre-COVID days. Underscoring the season will be an original score composed by comedian and musician Fred Armisen.

Listen to the below trailer for snippets from the various guests, all of whom go back years with Cross. The comedian, meanwhile, downplays the honing of his stand-up process, but its creation nevertheless promises to be fascinating.

Assembly’s second season kicks off on November 10. Subscribe to it here and visit the show’s website for more information.