Great Job Internet

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk staged a celeb-filled sing-along of Weird Al's "Eat It"

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Comedy
Illustration for article titled David Cross and Bob Odenkirk staged a celeb-filled sing-along of Weird Als Eat It
Screenshot: Mr. Show (YouTube)

It’s been nearly two months since Gal Gadot united us in a searing hatred for her tone-deaf “Imagine” singalong, which went on to spawn a number of very good parodies. We thought there was no juice left to be squeezed from the bit, but David Cross and Bob Odenkirk proved us wrong on Wednesday night when they paused their Mr. Show reunion for a celeb-studded rendition of Weird Al Yankovic’s deeply silly “Eat It.”

Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-stars Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Michael McKean deliver some heartfelt lines, as does Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom, and Veep’s Tony Hale. Mr. Show alums like Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, Scott Adsit, and Patton Oswalt also lend their pipes alongside a number of other notable actors and comedians.

Check it out below, and stick around until the end for one very special cameo.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

