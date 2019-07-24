Screenshot: YouTube

In news that may be too horny for a Wednesday morning, Crash (the good one) is finally getting a shiny new upgrade: David Cronenberg is debuting a 4K remaster of his extremely sexy adaptation of the J.G. Ballard novel at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. As reported by The Playlist, the new restoration of the film was overseen by Cronenberg himself, alongside cinematographer Peter Suschitzky. This remaster is, ahem, the extended, uncut, NC-17 version—thus answering the question, “Is it possible for Crash to get any hornier?”



Cronenberg’s Crash first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival all the way back in ye olden days of 1996, where it took home the Special Jury Prize. The film stars career sexual deviant James Spader as James Ballard, a TV director who discovers a fetish for the precarious intersection between violence and sex after he survives a car crash. Crash co-stars Deborah Kara Unger, Elias Koteas, Holly Hunter, and Rosanna Arquette—who, along with her highly-suggestive leg scar, has what is easily the horniest moment in the whole damn movie. But, like, Cronenberg-horny, not National Lampoon-horny. That’s an important distinction to make just in case you get the wrong idea and try to show this movie to your dad. Unless your dad is James Spader.