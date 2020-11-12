David Cronenberg Photo : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

For some people, David Cronenberg’s name is just shorthand for a specific kind of nightmare, like the horrible monster that Jeff Goldblum turns into in The Fly or the entirety of Crash, but it’s worth remembering that he is a human man. He’s sort of like the Dr. Frankenstein of so-called “cronenbergian” creatures, and the dude getting his head blown up in Scanners is the Frankenstein’s monster. Anyway, as a human man, David Cronenberg is able to do things that human men do, like starring in a new season of Shudder’s Slasher anthology series.

That’s exactly what Cronenberg is doing, with Shudder announcing in a press release that Cronenberg will appear in Slasher: Flesh & Blood, the upcoming fourth season of what the press release describes as a “hugely popular horror series.” Like the rest of Slasher, this one will “combine elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect,” focusing on a “wealthy but dysfunctional family” that meets up on a secluded island for a reunion. Unfortunately, their “old wounds and competitive rivalries” get sidelined when a masked murderer also shows up, “intent on cruelly picking them off one by one.”

The press release doesn’t say who Cronenberg will play, but he’s joining Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich, Christopher Jacot, Rachael Crawford, Jeananne Goosen, Sydney Meyer, and Alex Ozerov. You can see a teaser image from Slasher: Flesh & Blood up top.