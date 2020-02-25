Ugly Delicious is finally returning to Netflix with a second helping of international middle- (and lower- ) brow culinary delights. David Chang, the genius behind the Momofuku family of restaurants and the chef featured in the first season of PBS’ The Mind Of A Chef, is joined by various celebrity guests—from both the culinary and entertainment industries— to take viewers on a journey across the world, examining our misconceptions and preoccupations with certain foods. In the first season, Chef Chang explored delivery pizza, fried chicken, and shrimp and crawfish—and the Vietnamese immigrants marrying their style with Cajun cooking in Louisiana.

It’s a fascinating series that’s a little hard to neatly define—it’s equal parts culinary tourism, regional history lessons, and classic cooking show combined into one tasty dish. And it’s also the only show that can fill the Mind Of A Chef-shaped void in your belly. Season two hits Netflix on March 6 and features guests like Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Padma Lakshmi, food writer Helen Rosner, Bill Simmons, and more. This season’s topics include baby food (the episodes were filmed just as Chang learned his wife was pregnant), Indian cuisine, and steak. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a good food series on Netflix, check out the recently-released third installment of The Chef Show, hosted by Jon Favreau and Chef Roy Choi.

The second season continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.