Last week, HBO Max stunned literally everyone in the world with the news that it would be releasing the “Snyder Cut,” a.k.a. the version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League that he always wanted to make but couldn’t. It’s not exactly what Snyder fans and Twitter trolls have been demanding to see for years, since it’s not like a relatively complete director’s cut of the movie has been sitting on a shelf on the WB lot this whole time (Snyder will reportedly be spending upwards of $20 million on editing and finishing visual effects), but it’s close enough that some people—specifically Collider’s Steven Weintraub—are wondering if we could get a “better” version of another crummy DC movie now.

We’ve heard before that David Ayer had bigger plans for his Suicide Squad movie, like a more interesting tie to the cinematic universe plans that DC had at the time, and Ayer has been fairly open about the heavy hand that Warner Bros. took with it. Responding to Weintraub’s wondering on Twitter, Ayer teased that it would actually be “easy” for him to complete a Snyder Cut-style redo of Suicide Squad and that it would be “incredibly cathartic” for him to do so. “It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment,” he adds, presumably implying that his movie was chopped by mercilessly in the editing room and not that it was a guy who looked really spooky and dangerous but was actually a good-natured sweetheart. It would take more than $20 million to make Ayer’s Suicide Squad a good-natured sweetheart, depending on what the going rate is for completely editing a certain damaged clown out of a film. Actually, a version of Suicide Squad that tones down the Joker’s tattoos would actually be slightly better… so maybe this really wouldn’t be too hard.

This comes from Screen Crush, which accurately points out that WB doesn’t have much incentive to pay for something like this. After all, Suicide Squad made good money, enough for the studio to be convinced that it should make an unrelated sequel/reboot with almost the exact same name, so all anyone would get out of this is a different version of a movie that most people didn’t like anyway. That being said: #ReleaseTheNoForeheadTattooCut.

