Not long after the new Scream movie was announced, we spoke with David Arquette, who implied pretty heavily during our Random Roles interview that he was reprising his role from the first four films in the new installment. That return became official today, as Bloody-Disgusting confirms that Arquette is on board for the next film in the Scream franchise. Taken with Neve Campbell’s recent admission that she’s also in talks to return, the news of Arquette’s casting confirms that the fifth film is definitely a continuation of some kind.



Ready Or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the new Scream, with collaborator Chad Villella producing alongside franchise creator Kevin Williamson. The filmmaking trio , also known as Radio Silence, are also responsible for unforgettable segments in horror anthologies Southbound and V/H/S, as well as the (admittedly forgettable) 2014 found footage flick Devil’s Due. The fifth Scream film was co-written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready Or Not). While the idea of revisiting the same ol’ Scream cast for yet another sequel feels a bit cumbersome at this point, if anyone can get us excited about Scream 5 (or whatever they do with the title), it’s the Radio Silence guys. Ready Or Not was a total blast—a subversive, self-aware, hilarious, and exceedingly bloody horror trip that showcased all the reasons why you would hire this trio to tackle (and revitalize) an iconic franchise.