Dave Grohl stops by just to hit the road on Sesame Street

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stopped by Sesame Street recently to say hi to his pals Big Bird and Elmo in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary this year. Grohl then subsequently encourages his friends to hit the road to make some new friends, using a version of the old “a stranger’s just a friend you haven’t met” adage from The Simpsons’ version of A Streetcar Named Desire. His travel song “Here We Go” sounds exactly like the kind of Foo Fighters song you’d expect to hear on Sesame Street. As Dave, Bird, and Elmo travel across the country (or, in front of various scenes on the green screen), “Here We Go” definitely adds more guitar than you’re likely to hear on most Sesame Street episodes, with a score of kid-friendly “la la la”s thrown in for good measure.

