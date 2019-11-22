Dave Grohl says the Foo Fighters were never cool: "We’re totally dad rock"

When he’s not hanging out on Sesame Street, Dave Grohl continues to write enduring mainstream rock music for his totally uncool band, Foo Fighters. Never mind the fact that a long-haired Grohl was once the drummer for legendary grunge rockers Nirvana, or that he regularly shreds with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones via Them Crooked Vultures. Forget the fact Grohl compiled a heavy metal album under the guise of Probot. It’s time to fess up: Foo Fighters were never cool.



Well , that’s what Grohl will tell you . On a recent episode of Whitney Cummings’ Good for You podcast, Grohl owned the kind of distinction most bands dread . “You know the whole dad rock thing?” he said. “We’re totally dad rock.”

“First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have fucking grey hair,” he said. “ But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”

Grohl went on unpack how 1999 single “Learn to Fly ” was more indebted to AM Gold soft rock than the nu-metal dominating the airwaves at the time. “We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t,” he continued . “I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music.”

Foo Fighters are currently recording their follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold, which he describes as “fucking weird.” Dad weird, probably.

[via iHeartRadio]



