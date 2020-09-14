Photo : Neil Lupin (Getty Images , Screenshot : Nandi Bushell

When last we donned our flak jackets to report from the front lines of Dave Grohl’s ruthless social media war with a 10-year old drummer named Nandi Bushell, he’d taunted her with a challenge to play Them Crooked Vulture’s “Dead End Friends.” Bushell, who’s a very good drummer, obviously had no issue completing the task laid out for her. Last Thursday, she uploaded video of her playing the part and even added onto it by filling out the track with a few of her trademark screams of joy.

Obviously, the only way to increase the battle’s stakes was for Grohl to write a new song in honor of Bushell’s indomitable spirit.



After admitting his child rival had won the first round and promising he had “something special in mind” for a follow-up, Grohl made good on his threat. “Every superhero needs a theme song,” he tweeted to Bushell. “Here’s one for you!”



In the video, Grohl and his daughters, The Grohlettes, perform a song written for Bushell. “I’ve got something special for you,” he says at the beginning. “Something you’ve never heard before. Something I’ve never heard before.” The song calls Bushell the “best drummer in the world” and the “coolest on the scene” and, because Grohl’s written it as much as a tribute (not that one) as another volley in the conflict, it also includes a drum solo that Bushell will probably have mastered by her no-doubt-early bedtime tonight.

What she’ll return with is anyone’s guess. Before responding to Grohl’s first challenge, Bushell showed how she prepares for battle, sharing a video of her calling upon “The Rock Gods Of Old”—John Bonham, Ginger Baker, Neil Peart, and Keith Moon—in an adorable occult ritual. With these titans behind her and a Dave Grohl theme song to her name, Bushell has obviously grown far too powerful to be contained by a single drum battle.



