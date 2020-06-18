Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Dave Franco made a horror movie and it looks rad as hell

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Screenshot: The Rental (YouTube)

Dave Franco, brother of James and budding movie star in his own right, will soon debut his directorial debut, an intimate horror flick called The Rental. Franco co-wrote the film with indie wunderkind Joe Swanberg, whose Netflix series Easy featured Franco in a recurring role, and, like a good husband, cast his wife, GLOW’s Allison Brie, in a lead role. The impressive cast also features A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night’s Sheila Vand and Legion star Dan Stevens.

Another face we’re happy to see? Toby Huss, who pivoted his role as Pete & Pete’s Artie (The Strongest Man In The World) into a career of memorable character work (revisit our Random Roles with him). Here, he plays the owner of an oceanside rental home where two vacationing couples discover they’re being spied on via hidden cameras. “What should’ve been a weekend of celebration takes sinister turns as buried secrets among the four old friends come to the surface and relationships are cast into crisis,” reads a synopsis.

Does this mean Huss gets to play a killer? And is that killer wearing a Freddy Krueger mask? We’re not sure, but this looks fun as hell, with shades of You’re Next’s home invasion terror coloring what looks to be an Airbnb riff on 2007's not-terrible Vacancy.

The Rental hits theaters (if they’re open) and VOD on July 24.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

