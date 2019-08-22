Photo: Rebecca Sapp (Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

According to Rolling Stone, Dave Chappelle is going to host the “Gem City Shine” block party and benefit concert on August 25 in Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of the mass shooting earlier this month. No other performers have been announced beyond Chappelle, but Rolling Stone says the event’s Facebook page mentions “local and national entertainment” throughout the afternoon and evening. Also, the event itself is free, but you need tickets to get and you can only get tickets if you’re an actual resident of Dayton or its “surrounding areas”—which definitely seems like an appropriate choice, given the circumstances.

The block party and benefit concert are also being held at the same Oregon district in downtown Dayton where the shooter attacked, and so it’s being pitched as a way to “reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine, and enjoy time with family and friends.” Also, despite tickets being free, donations will be opened up for the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Dave Chappelle, as Rolling Stone notes, spent “much of his childhood” in Ohio and currently lives in Yellow Springs with his family, so it makes sense that he would want to have a hand in this.

If you live in Dayton, you can find information about getting tickets at the Rolling Stone link.