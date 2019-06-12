Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

For one week in July, Dave Chappelle will be Broadway’s newest star. Will he be performing his more traditional stand-up routine or spouting soliloquies about love lost in a one-man show? We don’t really know for sure, but Dave Chappelle Live On Broadway be at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 9-13 for a limited five-show run. Later this year, the veteran comedian will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. Chappelle is the latest in a string of short-term residencies at the Lunt-Fontanne, which included previous shows from Morrissey and Yanni. Regina Spektor will take over June 20-26 with a show that promises to elevate your everyday concert with undisclosed “theatrical elements.”

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale for Dave Chappelle Live On Broadway begin June 18. The general public will have to wait until June 21 for a shot at a seat.

