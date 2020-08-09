Louis CK Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Back in June, Dave Chappelle released a surprise stand-up special on YouTube called 8:46 that was filmed at a semi-secret stand-up show in Ohio for a small-ish crowd of about 100 people. Rather than a one-off for Chappelle to get some things off of his chest, though, that special was actually part of a semi-secret, invite-only series of shows that Chappelle has been doing with the permission of Ohio’s governor and a local zoning board that runs temperature checks, enforces social-distancing, and works with the surrounding community to avoid noise complaints. However, one thing that nobody has been keeping an eye out for is disgraced comedians who refuse to fade into obscurity, because one slipped through the cracks and got onstage… after presumably being invited by Chappelle to do so.

We’re talking about Louis CK, naturally, who previously returned back in April when he released a surprise stand-up special on his website. We don’t know what’s been happening at Chappelle’s shows (apparently dubbed “Chappelle’s Summer Camp” on social media), bu t The Hollywood Reporter says that photographer Mathieu Bitton posted a photo on August 4 featuring CK, Chappelle, and fellow performers Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, and DJ Trauma. Another photo was posted this weekend featuring CK, Sarah Silverman, Common, Tiffany Haddish, and a few other familiar faces.

THR says it hasn’t heard anything from Chappelle’s representative about CK’s appearances, but we do know that Chappelle supported CK and criticized his accusers in the Netflix special Sticks & Stones (a special that also saw him criticize Michael Jackson’s accusers), so it’s not especially surprising that Chappelle is apparently giving him a platform here—though it is a bit surprising that so many other famous people don’t have a problem sharing a stage with a guy who admitted to cornering women and forcing them to watch him masturbate.