Date Night meets Eyes Wide Shut in this trailer for Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's The Lovebirds

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

SXSW has premiered some exciting, acclaimed original comedies over the last few years, from Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart to Kay Cannon’s Blockers. Potentially slotting into that role this year is The Lovebirds, a comedy and murder mystery set to debut at the festival that reunites star/beefcake Kumail Nanjiani with Michael Showalter, the former State and Stella standout who helmed the comedian’s The Big Sick. The Lovebirds, which co-stars Insecure’s Issa Rae, is (obviously) another love story, but this one is tested not by illness, but murder.

The premise is familiar, evoking movies like Game Night and, uh, Date Night in its story of an unwitting couple thrown into the middle of an actual murder plot. But Showalter is to be trusted, and the trailer demonstrates both a chemistry between its leads and some inspired set pieces, including one set at a cryptic Eyes Wide Shut-style orgy (?).

Here’s a full synopsis:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme—and hilarious—circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”

Following its SXSW, The Lovebirds will hit theaters on April 3 via Paramount Pictures.

