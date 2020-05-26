Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Dark's final season dropping on the same day as the apocalypse, Netflix reveals

Randall Colburn
Fans of Dark know that, in the grimy, timey-wimey world of the German series, June 27 is the day of the apocalypse. We’re sure that Netflix choosing to debut its third and final season on that very day is just a coincidence.

Today, the streamer dropped a teaser trailer for “the final cycle” of the series that features the show’s Jonas, Martha, and Bartosz being jerked forward and backward in time. Big questions are asked, and ominous maxims abound: “The end is the beginning,” goes one. Meanwhile, over on the show’s Instagram page, eerie images come accompanied by phrases like, “Everything is different, yet the same.”

“We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” co-creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have teased (via The Hollywood Reporter). “It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

Dark comes to a close on June 27.

