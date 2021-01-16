Daredevil's Charlie Cox reportedly seen on set of next Spider-Man movie

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Having already pretty much conquered the hearts and minds of an entire movie-going planet, Marvel’s recent cinematic news has indicated a certain interest in trying to recapture the past, too. Hence recent moves like the announcement that the currently untitled third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie will be dipping back into the franchise’s “God, that’s too many damn Spider- movies” past, bringing in fondly remembered villains like Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx for a bit of multiverse-spanning, “Hey, I remember that!” fun.

Now, though, it’s sounding like Spider-Man 3: Yes, There’s Now Another Spider-Man 3 might dip into slightly more recent MCU history, too. Specifically, Comicbook.com is reporting that Charlie Cox—who played Matt “Daredevil” Murdoch on Netflix’s Daredevil, back before the idea of Disney letting its biggest streaming rival play with its toys became patently ludicrous—was seen filming on the set of the movie, which is currently scheduled for a December 17 release. This is especially wild in light of the fact that Cox previously had to deny he had anything to do with the film back in early 2020, responding to rumors by stating that, “ It’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

Well: Maybe that was true at the time, maybe it’s still true now, and maybe Cox just didn’t want to pick up a reputation as Mark Ruffalo Mk. II, huh? This is all, obviously, still pretty sketchy, but there are factors in play that make the appearance of the Man Without Fear in the MCU proper slightly more likely. M ost notably, there’s the fact that the Daredevil rights have now reverted from Netflix back to Disney, but also: C omments that MCU puppetmaster Kevin Feige made earlier this week, tied to the release of the first “real” MCU show, WandaVision, on Disney+. When asked by THR about the fate of the Netflix Marvel characters, Feige was typically let’s-not-rule-anything-out-y, saying, “ Everything is on the board. That’s one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows.”