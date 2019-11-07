D'Arcy Carden and Gbemisola Ikumelo in talks to join Abbi Jacobson's A League Of Their Own

It’s never too early to think about life after The Good Place, and it looks like our favorite not-a-girl will be trading in all of the world’s knowledge for a baseball bat. That is, Deadline reports that D’Arcy Carden is in talks to star in Amazon’s series adaptation of the 1992 film A League Of Their Own, which follows the rise of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Gbemisola Ikumelo, who stars on the BBC sketch comedy show Famalam, is also in talks to join the cast. In addition to writing and executive producing the adaptation for the streaming platform, Broad City’s co-creator Abbi Jacobson is also in negotiations to star in it.

While the only information available regarding Ikumelo’s potential character is the name “Clance,” Jacobson is reportedly eyeing the leading role of Carson, “a farm girl whose husband is off fighting the war. She runs away from home and tries out for the league in response to an advertisement.” Carden will play an Army veteran named Greta. Per THR, the series has already evolved from a half-hour to hour-long comedy. There is no premiere date scheduled as of now.