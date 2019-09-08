Screenshot: Doctor Sleep (YouTube)

Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep is perhaps more interesting for its approach than the story itself, which follows a grown-up Danny Torrance in the years following The Shining. King’s novel is a direct sequel to his own book, which shares only foundational DNA with Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation. Flanagan, however, is toeing the line with his take on the material, folding in imagery and context from Kubrick’s version while still hewing close to King’s narrative. The Overlook, for example, still stands in Flanagan’s movie—in King’s narrative, it was destroyed at the end of The Shining.

Regardless, the below trailer looks like a thrilling take on one of King’s weaker latter-era novels, with Ewan McGregor’s Danny squaring off against Rebecca Ferguson’s band of psychic vampires in the halls that haunted him as a child. Yes, indeed, it appears Danny will once again come face-to-face with those goddamned twins that haunted just about all of our nightmares.

Also adding to the excitement? The news that an obsessive Flanagan rebuilt the Overlook from Stanley Kubrick’s original blueprints. McGregor, too, has apparently been studying Jack Nicholson’s performance in the original film, which has us wondering of Danny will find an axe in his hand at some point. Or a mallet.

Kyliegh Curran rounds out the cast as Abra, a young girl also blessed/cursed with the Shining, and Alias’ Carl Lumbly makes an appearance as Dick Hallorann, who, by virtue of looking the same age as Scatman Crothers was in the original film, is probably a ghost. That said, he did live in King’s book. Okay, we’re giving ourselves a headache.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8.