Danny DeVito asks you to please not kill Danny DeVito

Were this an episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds would be shilling a bogus coronavirus cure he whipped up in Paddy’s basement while waving a gun around. But since this is the real world, where Danny DeVito remains a perpetual light in the darkness, the actor and producer is politely asking you to not infect him by being a dumbass .

In a PSA shared via the social media of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, DeVito reminds us that “young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you—I’m out of there!” He adds, “So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you: Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around.”

He leaves us with a mandate: “Watch a little TV, why don’t you?” Like, say, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which is currently streaming on Hulu. It’s still good! A fter 14 seasons ! Read our recaps. They are also good.

DeVito’s PSA isn’t the first encouraging people to self-isolate. His isn’t even the first to remind you that protecting the more susceptible among us means protecting some of our greatest comedic talents—shout-out to Mel and Max Brooks. Still, no PSA has fired up an overprotective internet quite like DeVito’s.

We stand with Danny.

