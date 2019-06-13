Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Everything with Kimmy Schmidt has been a little magical, even those awful years she was trapped in a bunker, so it makes sense that her big interactive Netflix movie event would pull in an actual wizard. According to a press release, Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and though we don’t know anything about his role, it does say that he will “star” in it—implying it’s a big role. The movie will follow in the footsteps of the Black Mirror special “Bandersnatch” by allowing viewers to influence what the characters do and how their stories play out.

The aforementioned press release also goes into more details on what will happen in the interactive special, saying it will be Kimmy’s “biggest adventure yet,” with “three states,” “explosions,” and “a dancing hamburger.” It will also involve an evil scheme from Jon Hamm’s Reverend, “a war against the robots,” and—in a big twist that is weirdly buried—Kimmy getting married. Also, series co-creator Tina Fey previously indicated that this special will “officially complete” the series, so at least something here should end up as a canonical part of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt saga.

Starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, the special will hit Netflix at some point next year.