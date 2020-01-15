Daniel Radcliffe is a loser with gun hands in this loony trailer for Guns Akimbo

Screenshot : YouTube

Daniel Radcliffe, refined English thespian, has guns bloodily bolted to his hands in the trailer for Guns Akimbo, a grimy-looking exploitation flick tapping , at least in the below trailer, into that Neveldine- Taylor magic . That’s not to be reductive, of course, as Kiwi director Jason Lei Howden has an aesthetic all his own—his 2015 gore comedy Deathgasm was an absolute riot—but the sweaty pace, high-concept milieu , and femme fatales can’t help but conjure up Crank and its delirious sequel .

Radcliffe stars as a gamer troll who upsets the wrong gang of death-match organizers, resulting in the aforementioned gun hands and a nemesis in an assassin named Nix (Ready Or Not’s Samara Weaving). Per a synopsis, the film “ foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world.”

Guns Akimbo hits theaters on February 28.