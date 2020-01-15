Daniel Radcliffe is a loser with gun hands in this loony trailer for Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe, refined English thespian, has guns bloodily bolted to his hands in the trailer for Guns Akimbo, a grimy-looking exploitation flick tapping, at least in the below trailer, into that Neveldine-Taylor magic. That’s not to be reductive, of course, as Kiwi director Jason Lei Howden has an aesthetic all his own—his 2015 gore comedy Deathgasm was an absolute riot—but the sweaty pace, high-concept milieu, and femme fatales can’t help but conjure up Crank and its delirious sequel.
Radcliffe stars as a gamer troll who upsets the wrong gang of death-match organizers, resulting in the aforementioned gun hands and a nemesis in an assassin named Nix (Ready Or Not’s Samara Weaving). Per a synopsis, the film “foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world.”
Guns Akimbo hits theaters on February 28.