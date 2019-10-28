Daniel Kaluuya and Euphoria's Algee Smith to star in drama about Black Panther Fred Hampton

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Algee Smith from HBO’s Euphoria has joined the cast of Warner Bros. upcoming drama about activist and Black Panthers member Fred Hampton. The movie is being directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler (who knows a thing or two about Black Panther in italics), and it will be about Hampton’s life “through the eyes of William O’Neal,” a man who made a deal with the FBI to infiltrate the Black Panthers, spread distrust among its members, and ultimately play a role in Hampton’s death. Daniel Kaluuya is playing Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield is playing O’Neal, with Smith playing “a young man who is Hampton’s fellow member in the Black Panthers.” Jesse Plemons will also be in the film, possibly as some villainous creep (but maybe that’s just because we saw El Camino recently).

Interestingly, this project has gone through a few different working titles, including Judas And The Black Messiah and Jesus Was My Homeboy, both of which are really good and neither of which are apparently going to be used.