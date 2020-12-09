Daniel and Johnny are Tango and Cash (sort of) in Cobra Kai's season 3 trailer

Photo : Netflix

Cobra Kai picked up more than a dojo’s worth of new fans after transitioning from YouTube Red to Netflix earlier this year, ensuring anticipation for its new season is at a fever pitch. Today, the streamer shared the first full look at what’s to come following an out-of-control high school brawl that left Miguel Diz (Xolo Maridueña) on the verge of paralysis.

The below clip teases a team-up between Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) after two seasons of gnashing at each other’s throats. Their common enemy? Kreese (Martin Kove), who’s gone and usurped Cobra Kai from his former student, teaching a ruthless form of karate that serves only to create bullies. Elsewhere in the season, Johnny assists Miguel in his physical therapy and Daniel heads to Okinawa, where Mr. Miyagi’s spirit still thrives. Oh, and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is in juvie. Eek.





Here’s a synopsis:

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cobra Kai’s third season was originally slated to premiere on January 8, but the new promo materials are being coy about the date so who knows?